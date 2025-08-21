Exciting US Open Mixed Doubles Finals Tonight Featuring Top Players

Queens, New York – The US Open Mixed Doubles tournament will conclude tonight with semifinal and final matches after an exciting opening day filled with top tennis talent. The remaining four mixed pairs are set to compete for a $1 million prize.

Three Americans are among the players in the semifinals. The all-American duo of Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison will face Italians Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani, the defending champions in mixed doubles. In the other semifinal, American Jessica Pegula, who reached the finals of the US Open women’s singles in 2024, will partner with Brit Jack Draper against Norwegian Casper Ruud.

The second day of the tournament will kick off with these semifinal matches before culminating in the final. Fans can catch all the action, as it will be broadcast live on ESPN, with streaming available for those without cable.

To stream the finals, viewers can sign up for platforms that offer free trials or subscribe to services providing ESPN2. Popular options include services that start at $49.99 per month or offer limited-time free trials.

The tournament is taking place at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where matches are formatted as best-of-three sets up to four games with a no-advantage rule. If players find themselves tied at a set apiece, a 10-point tiebreak will be used for the final set.

Fans can expect thrilling matchups as the competition wraps up, showcasing both seasoned stars and emerging talents in the sport.