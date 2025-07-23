Exciting Renewals for Popular TV Shows Announced for 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the new year unfolds, fans can rejoice as numerous beloved television shows have been renewed for upcoming seasons. These announcements come as part of various networks’ ongoing commitment to delivering fresh content to audiences eagerly awaiting their favorite programs.

Notable shows that have already received renewals include Abbott Elementary, set for a fifth season, and The Walking Dead spinoff Daryl Dixon, preparing for its third season. Additionally, competition shows such as American Idol will return for its eighth season, marking its 23rd overall.

This wave of renewals also features several critically acclaimed series. For instance, Judge Steve Harvey will continue with its third season, while shows like Harry Wild and My Adventures With Superman also secure their places with new seasons on the horizon.

In total, a range of fan-favorites across various genres have been confirmed for new content. For instance, Dark Winds will launch its fourth season, while The Last Thing He Told Me and Silo prepare for their sophomore offerings.

The excitement doesn’t stop there. New storylines await in The Amazing Race, returning for its 37th season, alongside long-running staples such as Survivor embarking on its 49th season.

Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned for specific airing dates as networks finalize scheduling, ensuring that they won’t miss a moment of the entertainment they love. With so many renewals, fans have plenty of reasons to celebrate as they look forward to another year filled with captivating television.