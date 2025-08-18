Exciting Season Finale of Nautilus Airs This Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CA — The two-part season finale of the fantasy series Nautilus, inspired by Jules Verne‘s classic novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, will air this Sunday at 9/8c on CBS.

The thrilling episodes feature the crew of the submersible Nautilus facing their greatest challenge yet. In the first hour, a guest star plays a Valkyrie warrior, who captures Captain Nemo and puts him on trial for his life, determined to protect her treasure.

As the crew navigates the tensions of their trial, they then arrive in London, aiming to disrupt a shareholders’ meeting of the notorious East India Mercantile Company. This leads to a violent confrontation that promises to be gripping for viewers.

In related news, a month-long cinema tribute will feature action-movie legend Charles Bronson. Classic films such as The Great Escape and Death Wish will spotlight Bronson’s significant contributions to the genre. Highlights of the tribute include a showcase of famed roles alongside co-stars like Steve McQueen.

Additionally, actor Adam Scott, noted for his comedic roles in series like Parks and Recreation, will appear in a profile discussing his Emmy-nominated role in Apple TV+’s Severance, further exploring his successful transition into drama.

Meanwhile, the fan-favorite show The Andy Griffith Show reflects on its legacy as it remembers its iconic characters. Cast member Ron Howard expressed bittersweet emotions about the show’s end after eight successful seasons.