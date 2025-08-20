Sports
Exciting Semifinals Set for U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Tonight
New York, NY
The 2025 U.S. Open mixed doubles tournament is reaching its peak as the semifinals take place tonight at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The star-studded competition has four pairs vying for the top prize of $1 million.
The first semifinal features top seeds Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper matched against the third-seeded duo of Iga Świątek and Casper Ruud. As they serve in the opening set, the match promises high tension and thrilling tennis.
Defending champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori will follow, taking on Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison in another semifinal match later tonight. This year, the tournament features an innovative shortened format to enhance the excitement for fans.
During the opening exchanges, the audience has already shown appreciation for the players’ skills, particularly praising Ruud’s impressive movement at the net despite battling knee issues earlier in the season. “Casper seems to really thrive under pressure,” commented a spectator.
In earlier matches, both Pegula and Draper enjoyed a strong performance leading into this semifinal, while Collins and Harrison have also shown their capability to dominate on the court.
As the night unfolds under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, tennis enthusiasts can expect an electric atmosphere filled with anticipation for the finals, which will conclude the tournament.
Stay tuned for the results from tonight’s exciting matches.
