Exciting Showdown at AAA Worlds Collide in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada — Fans gathered at the Thomas & Mack Center on September 13, 2025, to witness an electrifying night of wrestling at the AAA Worlds Collide event. The atmosphere was charged as the crowd cheered for their favorite fighters, especially Hijo del Vikingo, who is set to face Dominik Mysterio in the main event.

Hijo del Vikingo, known as the Megacampeón of AAA, received a warm welcome from the audience before his showdown. The anticipation for his match against the son of Rey Mysterio added to the excitement of the evening.

The fourth match saw Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice earn a decisive victory against The Judgement Day, a team of Finn Bálor and Roxanne Perez. The match showcased impressive moves, with Mr. Iguana launching himself at his opponent after Lola Vice executed a flying maneuver.

Meanwhile, Pagano and Psycho Clown also celebrated a victorious moment after defeating The New Day, represented by Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, in the AAA Tag Team Championship bout. The triumph ended on a high note but quickly turned chaotic as the Wyatt faction launched a fierce attack on Pagano and Psycho Clown, hinting at a brewing rivalry.

This night of wrestling was filled with action and unexpected twists, leaving fans eager for the next event.