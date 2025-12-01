Exciting Showdowns Ahead in Liga MX Apertura 2025 Semifinals

Mexico City, Mexico – The Liga MX playoffs are heating up as teams prepare for the Semifinals of the Apertura 2025. The stage is set after intense Quarterfinal matchups, where the emotional tension of the tournament has heightened with every game.

The first major upset came when Club América was eliminated by Monterrey with a 3-2 aggregate score. Monterrey secured their spot with a last-minute goal from Germán Berterame, marking a disappointing exit for América, who had not been ousted at this stage for four years.

Toluca advanced after defeating FC Juárez 2-1 overall, while Tigres UANL pulled off a stunning comeback against Tijuana. Having lost 3-0 in the first leg, Tigres turned the tables to win 5-0 in the return match, securing a 5-3 aggregate victory.

The last matchup, featuring Cruz Azul and Chivas (Guadalajara), will determine the final Semifinal berth. The match, held at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams vying for a spot in the next round.

If Cruz Azul advances, their Semifinal matchups would be against Tigres and Toluca would face Monterrey. Conversely, if Chivas wins, the Semifinals will see them play Toluca while Tigres faces Monterrey.

As excitement brews for the Semifinal showdowns, fans eagerly await the outcomes that could lead their teams closer to the coveted Liga MX title.