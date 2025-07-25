Exciting SmackDown Preview: Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, and Championship Matches Await

CLEVELAND, Ohio – WWE SmackDown returns tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on USA, with major matchups and storylines heating up ahead of SummerSlam.

Last week, Cody Rhodes forced John Cena to sign a contract for their Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight at SummerSlam. This week, Rhodes will address that WrestleMania rematch. Cena, a 17-time world champion, initially expressed his intention to withdraw from the match. However, he will now have to face Rhodes, who is eager for redemption.

In another match, WWE Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Sicks will defend their titles for the first time against Andrade and Rey Fenix. Since teaming up, Andrade and Fenix have remained undefeated, taking down key contenders like Fraxiom and #DIY to earn their shot at the gold. Fans are anxious to see if the challengers can maintain their winning streak.

Also, Alexa Bliss will face off against Roxanne Perez in a one-on-one matchup before they team up with Charlotte Flair for a tag title shot at SummerSlam. Bliss and Flair look to gain momentum, especially after Flair’s recent victory aided by Bliss.

WWE will pay tribute to Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan during tonight’s episode. Hogan’s impact on wrestling has been monumental, and the WWE universe will honor his legacy.

Logan Paul returns to his hometown of Cleveland tonight, teaming with Drew McIntyre against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag bout ahead of their SummerSlam encounter. The question remains whether Paul will enjoy a warm welcome back or face hostility from Orton and Jelly Roll.

With the anticipation building for SummerSlam, this evening’s SmackDown promises to deliver intense action and pivotal developments as storylines unfold ahead of the two-night event at MetLife Stadium.