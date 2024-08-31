Exciting Transfer Deadline Day Sees Major Moves in Football

September 1 marked a thrilling conclusion to the summer transfer window in football, with several clubs making significant signings that may shape the upcoming season.

Real Betis has successfully re-signed Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2028. The Argentine international returns to Betis after a stint at Villarreal followed by a year at Tottenham, where he made 24 appearances.

Trevoh Chalobah has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan from Chelsea. The 25-year-old defender will bolster Palace’s squad after the departure of Joachim Andersen to Fulham, with no option for Palace to make the deal permanent.

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto has signed a new four-year deal with the club amidst interest from other teams. The 20-year-old Italian expressed contentment to remain at Elland Road, having been a key player last season.

Al Ahli has made headlines by acquiring Ivan Toney from Brentford for a fee of €40 million. This move marks a significant step for the talented player, who completed a medical prior to signing a long-term contract with the Saudi Pro League club.

Manchester United completed the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year contract, securing a player subject to considerable interest from other Premier League teams.

Scott McTominay has shifted from Manchester United to Napoli for €30.5 million, which includes a 10 percent sell-on clause for United. McTominay’s transfer follows an unsuccessful bid from Fulham for his services.

Billy Gilmour, after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion, has made a permanent move to Napoli as well, agreeing to a deal that could reach £16 million with add-ons.

Crystal Palace has also strengthened its attacking options by signing Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal on a five-year deal. The 25-year-old striker’s move is valued at around £25 million, plus performance-related bonuses.

Leicester City finalized a season-long loan for striker Odsonne Edouard from Crystal Palace just before the deadline, which aimed to add depth to their forward line.

Jadon Sancho has transferred to Chelsea from Manchester United on an initial loan deal that will become permanent next summer for a fee that ranges from £20 million to £25 million based on performance milestones.

Wolves concluded their transfer business with a loan deal for winger Carlos Forbs from Ajax, with an option to buy next summer.

Arsenal welcomed Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea, a move that adds considerable talent to their attacking lineup.

Norwich City has secured the loan of Liverpool’s Kaide Gordon, while Alex Mighten has left Nottingham Forest to join San Diego in MLS.

The transfer window highlighted several clubs’ ambitions as well as player commitments ahead of what promises to be an exciting season of football.