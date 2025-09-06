Sports
Exciting Week 2 of Iowa High School Football Features Close Games and Big Wins
DES MOINES, Iowa — Week 2 of the Iowa high school football season brought thrilling matches across central Iowa, with teams battling hard for early-season victories.
North Polk edged out Newton with a score of 16-13 in a nail-biter that showcased both teams’ determination. The Comets tried to rally, but couldn’t find the end zone in the final moments.
In another notable game, Dowling Catholic faced Johnston and secured a solid 31-10 win. The Maroons capitalized on their offensive strength to control the game and improve their season record.
Southeast Polk continued their impressive run by defeating Iowa City Liberty 38-20. The Rams displayed their championship form, combining a powerful offense with an effective defense.
The Waukee Northwest team had a dramatic game against West Des Moines Valley, winning 27-17. After being locked in a tight battle, the Wolves made critical plays in the second half to pull ahead.
Woodward-Granger and Des Moines Christian also celebrated victories, with Woodward-Granger defeating Madrid 28-21 and Des Moines Christian overpowering Roland-Story 28-7.
In the Wild Card game, Pella Christian faced off against Roland-Story, with the latter losing 32-13. Pella Christian took advantage of key turnovers and strong plays to dominate the match.
As the teams move into Week 3, anticipation builds for more fierce rivalries and potential upsets as they aim for success in this competitive season.
