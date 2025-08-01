Entertainment
Exciting Weekend Events Ahead for Baltimore Residents
Baltimore, Maryland — Residents looking for weekend excitement need not worry about boredom. From July 31 through August 2, various events will cater to diverse interests, ensuring fun times are just around the corner.
The comedy festival continues, with performances featuring the likes of Hannah Alden Jeffrey on Thursday, Uncle Gorgeous on Friday, and Shower Daddies on Sunday. Tickets range from $10 for a single show to $100 for a weeklong pass at the Baltimore Improv Group, located at 1727 N. Charles St.
Additionally, music lovers can join the festivities at Max’s Taphouse in Fells Point where they can enjoy $5 Zadie pours and special brews from a local brewery. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and is free to enter.
Families can enjoy a movie night at the American Visionary Art Museum, screening Pixar’s classic “Toy Story” at 7 p.m. on July 31, with the film starting at 8:30 p.m. This G-rated film is free to watch.
For a livelier atmosphere, there will be pre-game block parties at Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor on Friday and Saturday, featuring food trucks, games, and an open bar experience starting at 2 p.m. Entrance is free, with tickets for light bites priced at $15 for children and $50 for adults.
Another highlight this weekend includes Jeezy’s concert celebrating the anniversary of his album “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101” at The Lyric on July 31 at 7 p.m., where attendees can expect a vibrant performance backed by a full orchestra.
The Rotunda in Hampden will host a free live music series featuring local band ZOCKO! at 6 p.m., providing a lively atmosphere for attendees of all ages.
Baltimorean art enthusiasts are invited to the opening reception of Kristin Wiebe’s solo exhibit at the Baltimore Art Gallery on the Avenue, running from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on August 1. This family-friendly event is free to attend.
For those looking to socialize, Union Craft Brewing will host a speed dating session for singles aged 48 and over on August 1 from 2-4 p.m.
These events offer a glimpse into the vibrant culture of Baltimore, ensuring that residents have plenty of ways to enjoy the upcoming weekend.
