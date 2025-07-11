Exclusive Clip: Nuck on the Hunt in New Episode of The Chi

CHICAGO, IL — A new episode of “The Chi” streams this Friday, July 11, featuring a dramatic encounter between Nuck and Hannibal. Following the chaos after Reg shoots Emmett, Nuck is on a mission to track him down.

Nuck arrives at Hannibal’s house seeking assistance. There, he meets Hannibal’s wife, Angie, played by Kyla Pratt, who quickly shows her strength. Nuck tells her, “You tough,” to which Angie responds sharply, “You should meet my sister.” The exchange highlights Angie’s no-nonsense attitude.

Nuck warns Hannibal that if he doesn’t help him find Emmett, he could be the next target. He insists that Hannibal could offer him protection, but Hannibal becomes suspicious, suspecting Nuck might be collaborating with the police.

“He’s gonna come looking for a place to stay soon; he might even wanna come stay on your couch—when he does, let him,” Nuck tells Hannibal. However, Angie cuts in, firmly stating, “Nah, f**k that, he can’t stay here.” This tension sets the tone for what’s to come in the series.

This seventh season of “The Chi” features the women of the South Side taking center stage, with Alicia leading a powerful narrative as they navigate rising tensions and new rivalries. The season includes impressive guest stars like Phylicia Rashad, Wendy Raquel Robinson, and Karrueche Tran, joining the staple cast of Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, and Yolonda Ross.

Created by Lena Waithe and executive produced by Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, and Common, this season promises to deliver compelling storytelling and an authentic glimpse into the challenges faced in Chicago.