Exclusive GMA Deals on Must-Have Wellness Products

NEW YORK, NY — Good Morning America (GMA) is offering exclusive deals on must-have wellness items through Tory Johnson‘s “Deals and Steals” program. The promotions are available as of January 6, 2026, with discounts ranging up to 60% on popular brands like Caddis, Ocean Bottle, and Carpe.

Consumers can find savings starting at just $8 on a variety of products designed to enhance well-being. For instance, Caddis features stylish glasses engineered for durable comfort. These glasses include high-performance optics with a special coating for easy maintenance, available in various styles with a limit of ten per order.

Ocean Bottle offers eco-friendly hydration solutions, crafted from 65% recycled materials including 90% stainless steel. Its design includes double-wall insulation, keeping drinks hot or cold for hours. Additionally, every Ocean Bottle purchase contributes to the removal of ocean-bound plastic.

Carpe specializes in sweat protection with medical-grade solutions suitable for various parts of the body. Their products, developed with dermatologists, claim to deliver effective sweat control without a prescription.

Other featured brands include OS1st, Body Restore, and ATA Cosmetics, each providing unique wellness solutions, from comfortable compression socks to rejuvenating skincare masks. Party interested in these deals can visit Tory Johnson’s website for more information or assistance.

It is important to note that the links provided will redirect users from the GMA website, and ABC will earn a commission on purchases made through these links. Prices may fluctuate from the date of publication.