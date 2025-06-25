Exclusive GMA Deals Offer Big Savings on Top Brands

NEW YORK, NY — Tory Johnson has unveiled a special edition of “GMA Deals and Steals,” offering significant discounts on popular products from brands like NEST NEW YORK and Beekman 1802, starting at just $18.

These deals, available only while supplies last, offer up to 62% off regular prices. Consumers can find all details on Tory’s website, including links to the deals valid today, June 25, 2025.

Among the highlights is NEST NEW YORK, the leading luxury home fragrance brand in the U.S. Their candles and diffusers, noted for high-quality oils, include scents like Bamboo and Moroccan Amber. Consumers can choose from a range of products, including a Classic Candle that burns for 50-60 hours.

Beekman 1802, which prides itself on its ingredients of kindness and goat milk, is also featured. The goat milk products hydrate the skin and include items like face wipes and a Milk RX Mask set. The Hello Sunshine Body SPF Set, suitable for summer, is included with free shipping on orders.

For dental hygiene, Supersmile offers the Zina45 Pulse Toothbrush, which includes features like custom settings and a timer for optimal cleaning. This innovative toothbrush promises to enhance oral healthcare.

Rose Farmers provides vibrant long-stem roses that are perfect for gifts or home decoration. They emphasize quality and elegance with a selection of rich-colored blooms.

ScentWorx by Slatkin + Co introduces special candles packed with essential oils, delivering a multi-layered fragrance experience. Their body mists and hand soaps are also included in this limited-time offer.

Tory’s collection does not overlook hair care. The Pre-Swim Hair Defense Treatment helps protect against chlorine, paired with a comprehensive Swim Hair Rescue Bundle that includes post-swim care products.

For sports enthusiasts, stylish backpacks designed for pickleball and other games offer practicality and style with compartments for equipment storage. The deals also feature trendy stretch bracelet stacks from Erimish jewelry, perfect for summer fashion.

For those dealing with bug bites, the Bug Bite Thing provides an all-natural solution for quick relief.

Customers should note that by clicking on shop links, they will leave Goodmorningamerica.com, which operates under separate terms and privacy policies. These deals may change after the publication date, so shoppers are encouraged to act quickly.