HR Executive Kristin Cabot Linked to CEO Amid Scandal

RYE, N.H. — Kristin Cabot, a human resources executive, has reportedly tied the knot with Andrew Cabot, the CEO of Privateer Rum, less than five months before a recent scandal came to light. Property records obtained by The Post confirm that the 52-year-old, known by her maiden name Stanek, has been residing with Andrew Cabot at the same address since at least 2023.

Andrew Cabot is recognized as the chief executive officer and chief operating officer of Privateer Rum, a Massachusetts-based spirits company. His biography on the company’s website indicates a lineage linked to an early American merchant and rum distiller, also named Andrew Cabot, from the 18th century.

The couple purchased a four-bedroom, two-story New Englander-style home for $2.2 million in February 2023. While they share a last name and co-own the property, details about their marriage remain unconfirmed, including the date and location of their wedding.

Kristin Cabot’s now-deleted LinkedIn profile shows that she has been serving as an advisory board member for Privateer Rum since September 2020. Recently, a social media post featuring Kristin Cabot with two children circulated, raising more questions about her personal life. Attempts to reach both Andrew and Kristin Cabot for comments were unsuccessful.

In light of ongoing events, Astronomer, the company where Kristin Cabot has worked since 2024, confirmed that it is investigating a related incident. They emphasized their commitment to values and accountability in their corporate culture in a statement posted on LinkedIn. “The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter,” the company stated.

Last week, Kristin Cabot was spotted on the kiss cam with another individual during a Coldplay concert, sparking further speculation about her relationships. This comes after a divorce from her ex-husband Kenneth Thornby, finalized in 2022.

While Privateer Rum promotes its high-end products and commitment to quality, the recent developments surrounding both Kristin and Andrew Cabot have attracted significant media attention.