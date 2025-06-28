Sports
Expanded FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage Concludes with Thrilling Matchups Ahead
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — The FIFA Club World Cup‘s newly-expanded tournament has completed its group stage, paving the way for knockout matches beginning June 28. With 32 teams participating this year, up from seven, the competition has heated up, showcasing surprising upsets and intense rivalries.
Six of the biggest European clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, and Benfica, topped their respective groups. Brazilian clubs Palmeiras and Flamengo also distinguished themselves as group winners in this summer’s tournament held in the United States.
However, prominent teams like Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Juventus only managed runner-up placements, while Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, Botafogo, Monterrey, Fluminense, and Al Hilal advanced to the knockout stage. Notably, three European teams — RB Salzburg, Porto, and Atletico Madrid — were eliminated from the competition after the group stage.
Atletico Madrid’s exit came as a shock after they finished third in Group B, even after winning two of their three matches. Meanwhile, Inter Miami secured their spot in the round of 16 after finishing second behind Porto in Group A.
The results during the group phase included notable high scores, with Manchester City undefeated in their three matches, and a number of encounters marked by extreme heat, unexpected upsets, and red cards shown.
As the knockout stage begins, some of the most exciting matchups await. Palmeiras will face Botafogo, Benfica takes on Chelsea, and PSG will go against Inter Miami, among others, in the round of 16 matches.
FIFA’s Club World Cup is set to conclude with the final match on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, further establishing its status as a premier global football event.
