Health
Expansion of Ayushman Bharat Scheme to Include Citizens Aged 70 and Above
The Indian government has announced a major expansion of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), now extending coverage to citizens aged 70 years and above. This initiative aims to provide crucial health insurance without any income restrictions, addressing the increasing healthcare needs and financial burdens faced by senior citizens in the country.
With this expansion, beneficiaries will receive health coverage of ₹5 lakh per family annually. This move is anticipated to alleviate the challenges faced by senior citizens who often encounter substantial medical expenses. Previously, the Ayushman Bharat scheme primarily focused on economically disadvantaged populations, covering about 40% of the Indian populace. The current expansion aims to include 6 crore additional individuals from over 4.5 crore families.
Each eligible senior citizen will be issued a new health card, facilitating seamless access to the program’s benefits. The coverage provided will be shared among family members if multiple elderly individuals from the same family qualify. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights that this scheme is vital as India experiences a shift towards nuclear family structures, increasing the financial pressures on senior citizens.
The introduction of the expanded coverage anticipates an initial cost of ₹3,437 crore, with state governments contributing 40% of the expenses. In hilly and northeastern states, the Centre will cover 90% of the costs. Vaishnaw also noted that fulfilling the healthcare needs of a burgeoning elderly population might incur higher costs compared to younger demographics.
For senior citizens already participating in public health schemes like the CGHS, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), or Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), a selection between their current coverage and the new Ayushman Bharat plan is necessary. Those with private insurance policies can opt for the new plan without any conflict with existing coverage.
Under this plan expansion, all senior citizens aged 70 and above will be eligible for the ₹5 lakh coverage annually, applicable on a familial basis. Meanwhile, existing beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat scheme will receive an additional ₹5 lakh coverage specifically for the use of senior family members.
