What to Expect During Full Moon in Aquarius This Week

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the full moon approaches on Saturday, August 9, 2025, those under the sign of Aquarius should prepare for heightened sociability and reflective moments. This week, the action planet Mars moves into Libra, which encourages teamwork and collaboration.

August is notable not only for its celestial events but also marks a festive period for those born under the Leo zodiac signs. With three planets currently retrograde, it may appear that progress is stalling, prompting individuals to reassess their goals and values before the full moon peaks.

The full moon is especially impactful for social interactions. It highlights opportunities to connect with friends and interests. Whether it’s throwing a party or attending a gathering, the energy is ripe for exploring creative and intellectual pursuits. “Ideally, this is a chance to engage with others who share your passions,” said Vanessa Montgomery, a professional counseling astrologer.

Midweek, Mars’ transition to Libra marks a shift in focus towards diplomacy, making it essential for individuals to communicate effectively while maintaining personal goals in sight. Although Mars likes to assert itself in action-driven Aries, Libra encourages cooperation over conflict, challenging some to adapt their assertive nature.

In particular, the full moon illuminates themes surrounding relationships and personal aspirations. People are advised to seize this moment to clarify intentions or open vital conversations with their partners. With the moon’s energy illuminating one’s career or public sphere, individuals may find opportunities in their professional lives aligning with their personal values.

Friday, the energy builds, leading into the full moon, prompting many to unwind and tap into collective resources shared with friends. As this lunar cycle culminates, engaging in group activities or creative ventures becomes essential for fulfillment. Saturday’s full moon in Aquarius also emphasizes the importance of making substantial personal connections.

As Aquarius is the sign associated with innovation, expect conversations around ground-breaking ideas and opportunities to arise. It’s vital to keep an eye on emotional cues and to balance social engagements with moments of introspection and solitude.

Remember, the week ahead can bring change but also opens up pathways to transformation and growth. Embrace the collective spirit, and don’t shy away from letting your personality shine!