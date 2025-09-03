UK to Experience Stunning Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse This Weekend

London, England — Sky-watchers across the UK are gearing up for a spectacular sight this Sunday evening, September 7, 2025, when a total lunar eclipse will paint the full Moon a deep red, creating what many refer to as a “Blood Moon.” The event is set to begin in the early evening, providing an exclusive opportunity for local observers to witness a celestial phenomenon that hasn’t been seen in the UK since 2022.

The celestial show will commence at 16:28 BST with the penumbral phase, followed by the partial eclipse at 17:27 BST. Totality — when the Moon is entirely covered by the Earth’s shadow — is expected to occur around 19:11 BST, just before the Moon rises above the horizon at approximately 19:30 BST.

Dr. Edward Bloomer, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, explained the unique viewing conditions in the UK: “In the UK, we won’t get to see perhaps the most dramatic reddening that you get with lunar eclipses…but it’s worth watching because you get to see the mechanics of the solar system at play.”

During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth lies directly between the Sun and the Moon, causing sunlight to be filtered through the Earth’s atmosphere. This refraction scatters shorter blue light wavelengths away while allowing the longer red wavelengths to reach the Moon, giving it a striking reddish hue. This phenomenon is known as Rayleigh scattering.

Observers in the UK will have a limited window to view the event, especially since the Moon will be low on the horizon during totality. To enhance visibility, Stargazers are advised to find elevated locations with a clear view of the eastern horizon.

For those unable to see the eclipse in person, online platforms will provide live coverage of the event. Additionally, the next lunar eclipse visible from the UK will occur on August 28, 2026, providing another chance for sky-watchers to enjoy this incredible spectacle.

As meteorological conditions may affect visibility, enthusiasts are encouraged to check the local weather forecast prior to the event. Although the next lunar event is set to be a mesmerizing experience, cloudy skies could obscure the view for some.