GENEVA, Switzerland — Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, has urged nations worldwide to sever all trade and financial ties with Israel, advocating for a complete arms embargo. Albanese made her impassioned plea on July 3, 2025, during a speech to the Human Rights Council as she presented a report condemning what she described as an “economy of genocide” in Israel.

In her address, Albanese stated, “The situation in the occupied Palestinian territory is apocalyptic.” She emphasized that Israel bears responsibility for what she deems one of the most severe genocides in modern history. According to UN figures, nearly 57,000 Palestinians have been killed during the ongoing conflict, which has now entered its 22nd month, displacing hundreds of thousands and demolishing cities.

The report, titled “From economy of occupation to economy of genocide,” highlights corporate complicity in the systemic oppression of Palestinians. Albanese specifically pointed to various companies, including arms manufacturers and tech giants, for their roles in aiding Israel’s military efforts against Palestinians. She called for accountability by demanding that firms face legal repercussions for violating international laws.

Albanese remarked, “There is a prima facie responsibility on every state and corporate entity to completely abstain from or end their relationships with this economy of occupation.” She reported that many corporations have profited from Israel’s ongoing military campaigns.

After her speech, Albanese told reporters that numerous individuals and companies have financially benefited from violence in the region. “Clearly, for some, genocide is profitable,” she stated, revealing that the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange increased by 200 percent during the prolonged conflict.

The UN report also described the military-industrial complex as the “economic backbone” of Israel, asserting that repeated military actions serve as testing grounds for advanced military technologies. It named various companies, such as Lockheed Martin and Elbit Systems, for their roles in supporting Israel’s military initiatives.

The report’s breadth and research quality garnered applause from delegates in Geneva, with Ireland’s ambassador to the UN, Noel White, announcing government measures to legislate against imports from Israeli settlements. While Israel’s mission in Geneva did not comment on Albanese’s statements, they labeled the report as unfounded and defamatory.

As the situation remains tense, Albanese’s report could serve as a resource for consumers who wish to pressure implicated companies and hold them accountable for their actions in the region.