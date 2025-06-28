Expert Handicapping: Top MLB Picks for June 28

Las Vegas, Nevada – On Saturday, June 28, expert baseball handicapper Greg Peterson shared his top MLB picks for the day. With all 30 teams in action, Peterson’s insights aim to guide bettors in making informed decisions.

Among today’s featured matchups, the Milwaukee Brewers are slated to face the Colorado Rockies. Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela has struggled this season, sporting a 6.48 ERA and allowing an average of 13.8 hits per nine innings. The Brewers will counter with Quinn Priester, who holds a more favorable 3.68 ERA and has allowed three earned runs or fewer in nine consecutive starts. Peterson predicts a Brewers victory, recommending a run line of -1.5 at odds of -115.

Another contest to watch features the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays. Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito carries a season ERA of 4.53, but has limited earned runs in his recent outings, while Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt has a 3.61 ERA at home. Peterson favors the Red Sox on the moneyline at +110, despite market expectations leaning toward the Blue Jays at -122.

In the National League, the Diamondbacks will battle the Marlins. Arizona’s Brandon Pfaadt has posted a shaky 5.49 ERA, but shows improvement at home, while Sandy Alcantara of the Marlins has a troublesome 6.69 ERA. Peterson suggests taking Arizona’s run line at -1.5, illustrating the team’s offensive potential even without star Corbin Carroll.

For the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians matchup, Peterson offers the Guardians on the moneyline at -115. The Cardinals’ Miles Mikolas has not performed consistently, which may give Cleveland the edge with Slade Cecconi showcasing a solid 3.38 ERA lately.

The evening games feature the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Shohei Ohtani expected to start against the Kansas City Royals. Ohtani may not pitch deep into the game, so Peterson advocates for the Dodgers to cover the run line at -1.5. With the Royals rating among the lowest in run production, the Dodgers are forecasted for strong offensive output.

In sum, Peterson’s insights for June 28 suggest a mix of strategic moneyline and run line bets, pointing to a potentially lucrative day for seasoned bettors and novices alike.