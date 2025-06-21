Expert MLB Picks for June 20: Predictions and Top Bets Revealed

LAS VEGAS, NV — Expert handicapper Greg Peterson shared his top MLB picks for Friday, June 20. With several matchups on the schedule, fans and bettors are eager to see which teams might come out on top.

One key matchup features the Texas Rangers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom boasts an impressive 2.19 ERA and has allowed two runs or fewer in his past 11 starts. However, Texas ranks 26th in offense, averaging just over 3.6 runs per game. Meanwhile, the Pirates sit last in the league with only 3.2 runs per game. Peterson predicts the total will be under 8 runs, estimating a final score close to 7.3.

In a game involving the New York Yankees, starting pitcher Max Fried has a low 1.78 ERA and faces an injury-riddled Orioles lineup that is struggling. The Yankees have recently snapped a six-game losing streak, and with Fried on the mound, Peterson predicts the total will also go under 9 runs.

The matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays sees Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty with a 4.07 ERA. Peterson chooses Tigers on the moneyline at -107 and expects a total over 8.5 runs, despite the Rays’ struggles on the mound.

For the Chicago White Sox game, pitcher Davis Martin holds a 3.79 ERA, but the team is currently averaging 2.9 runs per game on the road. Peterson forecasts the total for the White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays will be under 9 runs.

Another exciting matchup is between the Milwaukee Brewers and Minnesota Twins, where Brewers pitcher Jake Misiorowski will look to maintain his impressive start. Peterson anticipates an under on 8.5 runs in this game, based on recent performances of both teams.

As the day unfolds, fans and bettors will keep an eye on these predictions from Peterson, along with the various matchups scheduled around the league.