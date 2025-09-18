Experts Discuss Rule of Law Under Trump Administration

London, United Kingdom – A panel of experts will discuss the state of the rule of law in the United States during an event titled “Backsliding or Freefalling? The Rule of Law Under Donald Trump” on October 16, 2025, from 6:15 PM to 7:30 PM.

The event will explore the significant changes in the U.S. government under the Trump administration, which many argue threaten democratic institutions. Since assuming office, President Trump has deployed military personnel to manage protests, targeted political opponents, and made sweeping cuts to federal agencies, affecting thousands of employees.

“These developments raise serious questions about democracy and legal norms in the U.S.,” said Professor Modisett, a Fulbright Fellow and Honorary Professor of Practice at UCL. “Our panel will analyze how these actions impact the rule of law and whether they can be reversed.”

Top experts will include Professor Modisett, a former federal prosecutor and Indiana Attorney General, and a representative from UCL specializing in constitutional law.

The discussion aims to provide rigorous analysis of the situation and will also examine the implications for global democratic practices. The event is free and open to all, with seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.

All attendees are encouraged to engage in the Q&A session. For those with accessibility needs, organizers ask that participants inform them in advance for assistance.