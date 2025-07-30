Experts Offer Guidance on University Selection Process

ISTANBUL, Turkey — As the 2025 university selection process approaches, students and their families are preparing for one of life’s pivotal decisions. The Yükseköğretim Kurumları Sınavı (YKS) results have been revealed, and now the focus shifts to the official preference calendar released by ÖSYM, the national examination center.

From July 30 to August 11, 2025, candidates will select universities and programs based on the newly released YKS guide. Candidates are advised to choose programs according to their success rankings rather than raw scores, which emphasizes the importance of analyzing last year’s success rates documented in the YÖK Atlas data.

According to Prof. Dr. Seval Erden Çınar from Marmara University, understanding one’s interests and abilities is crucial during the selection period. “The choice of university is as significant as the department itself,” she stated. Students should consider various factors, including the academic reputation of the university, faculty qualifications, and job placement statistics for graduates.

When forming their preference lists, students can select up to 24 programs. It is essential that they list their most desired options without fear of not meeting potential score requirements. The order of preference will determine placement outcomes.

Furthermore, Çınar suggested that students investigate various aspects of their chosen universities. These elements include campus facilities, accommodation options, the quality of the education provided, and the availability of extracurricular opportunities such as internships and international exchange programs.

Kadir Has University advisors emphasize the importance of aligning preferences with personal interests and career goals. As prospective students navigate through their options, they’re also urged to consider the balance between popular departments and those with greater job security but fewer applicants.

A significant concern among candidates is the perceived lack of ‘guaranteed jobs’ in the current market. Experts advise against viewing careers solely through the lens of immediate benefits, as job landscapes are continually evolving. “Students should aim for fields where they can flourish,” said Yasin İkizoğlu, co-founder of AyThink Development.

As the preference period gets underway, candidates should embrace the opportunity to shape their futures intentionally and thoughtfully. The decisions made during this crucial time serve as the foundation of their academic and professional journeys.