Experts Recommend Flu Shots for Travelers to Northern Hemisphere

Adelaide, Australia – With summer vacations approaching, health experts urge Australians heading to the northern hemisphere to consider a second flu shot. Travelers planning trips between October and May should be particularly mindful, as flu vaccines lose effectiveness over time.

Jack Janetzki and Wern Chai, lecturers in Pharmacy and Pharmacology at the University of South Australia, emphasize the importance of staying protected against the flu. Many Australians got their seasonal flu shot in April or May, but this protection may diminish by the time travel dates roll around in July or later.

“If you haven’t had a flu shot this year, now is the time to get one,” said Janetzki. It’s recommended that travelers receive their second dose at least four weeks before departure to allow adequate time for their bodies to build immunity.

Currently, Australia has seen over 167,000 confirmed flu cases this year, heightening the need for preventative measures. Enclosed spaces common in cruise ships or large events increase the risk of exposure. Please consult with your healthcare provider, whether it be a pharmacist or a doctor, to determine the best course of action for your health.

For travelers, taking precautions can mean the difference between enjoying a vacation and dealing with illness abroad. The flu can lead to serious health complications, and elderly people or those with underlying health conditions are especially at risk. Public places, such as concerts or religious gatherings, can also pose a high risk of infection.

Moreover, seeking a second flu shot is particularly crucial as influenza viruses rapidly mutate, necessitating tailored vaccines for different regions. The southern hemisphere shot may not suffice when traveling to areas where the flu strain varies.

Travelers can receive vaccinations at their local pharmacy or clinic, often with minimum out-of-pocket costs, while some may qualify for free shots based on age or medical conditions. It’s essential to be proactive and prioritize health as you finalize travel itineraries this summer.

In an age of frequent travel and gathering, ensuring your flu vaccinations are current is a vital step for a safe and enjoyable experience abroad.