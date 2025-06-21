Experts Warn Heatwave Could Lead to Nearly 600 Deaths in England and Wales

LONDON, England — A rapid analysis indicates that nearly 600 people may die from extreme heat during the current heatwave sweeping across England and Wales. Scientists attribute this increase in mortality directly to human-caused global warming. Temperatures are expected to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius due to pollution from fossil fuels.

The analysis warns that London and the West Midlands could see the highest mortality rates as temperatures soar. An estimated 85% of those expected to die are individuals over 65 years old, a population more vulnerable to extreme heat.

Between 2020 and 2024, over 10,000 premature deaths were recorded in the UK during summer heatwaves, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Critics have condemned government responses to the escalating climate crisis as ‘insufficient and disconnected.’

This Saturday, the southeast of England may experience temperatures reaching 32 degrees Celsius. Dr. Garyfallos Konstantinoudis from Imperial College London stated, ‘Heatwaves are silent killers. Many victims have pre-existing health conditions and often do not have heat listed as a cause of death.’ He emphasized the need for the public to recognize the growing threat posed by such heatwaves.

Prof. Antonio Gasparrini from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine highlighted that even a slight increase in temperature can dramatically raise the risk of heat-related deaths and hospitalizations. He called attention to the increasing strain that extreme heat puts on health services.

The researchers utilized decades of UK data to establish the connection between rising temperatures and heat-related deaths across more than 34,000 locations in England and Wales. Their estimates suggest around 570 deaths could occur due to heat exposure between Thursday and Sunday, with the peak of 266 deaths expected on Saturday.

Dr. Malcolm Mistry, also part of the study, affirmed, ‘Temperatures in the high 20s or low 30s can be fatal, especially for vulnerable groups, including the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.’

The UKHSA issued a heat health alert earlier this week, warning of significant health impacts and an expected rise in deaths as temperatures continue to rise. Medical professionals advise people to stay hydrated and check on vulnerable neighbors during this heatwave.

Looking forward, climate projections suggest that if global temperatures continue to rise, the number of heat-related deaths in the UK could exceed 10,000 annually by 2050. In the meantime, the nation is urged to take immediate measures to mitigate these health risks.