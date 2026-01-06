Experts Warn of Trade War’s Ongoing Impact in 2026

NEW YORK, NY — Experts are concerned about the escalating trade war under President Donald Trump as we move into 2026. They predict that Trump’s unilateral actions will continue to create economic challenges both at home and abroad.

Trump’s aggressive approach is expected to persist this year. Although his focus on national security remains strong, his ability to leverage trade is diminishing. Trade volumes as a share of global GDP have stagnated, and U.S. tariffs are now at levels unseen since the 1930s.

The U.S. is moving away from its role as a leader in a multilateral trading system, preferring instead a more isolationist stance, often referred to as a “G-Zero world.” In this environment, global trade dynamics are shifting, causing uncertainties in the market.

Analysts believe that while some speculate a return to a 19th-century style of world order with distinct spheres of influence, the geopolitical landscape is far more complicated and unpredictable.

The market response has been dramatic. Following significant policy shifts, the U.S. dollar’s status as a safe haven was challenged, even as it began to recover later in the year, with foreign investments still favoring U.S. assets.

Despite concerns over the degradation of U.S. credibility due to broader economic policies, the country continues to attract investments, largely remaining the most attractive major economy, although this advantage is lessening.

