Explore Exciting Holiday Events Across Los Angeles This December

LOS ANGELES, CA — With December upon us, the spirit of the holidays has taken over Los Angeles, showcasing an array of festive activities for everyone to enjoy. From enchanting light displays to culinary delights, the city offers a variety of events this holiday season.

The beloved Santa Monica Hanukkah dinner series is back, featuring collaborations between renowned guest chefs and local culinary talents. The event spans from December 1-4 and December 8-11. This year marks a bittersweet turn, as Birdie G's, the hosting restaurant, will close its doors after the holiday.

If ice-skating is on your winter agenda, you can visit the L.A. Kings‘ rink at L.A. Live, where visitors can glide around a massive Christmas tree. Skating sessions will be offered four times nightly, with tickets available on-site.

A creative twist to holiday decor will be provided through wreath-making workshops at the Maybourne Beverly Hills. Participants will enjoy refreshments while crafting unique holiday wreaths under the guidance of floral experts.

Another remarkable event is the Autry Museum’s Thursday-night series, where emerging artists showcase their talents. From salsa lessons to live music, the museum brings a lively atmosphere to Griffith Park.

For fans of classic holiday films, there will be a live performance of festive favorites, including tracks from “Home Alone” and “Elf.” The event will be hosted at CineVita in Inglewood, featuring a cast of talented performers under the direction of Joey McIntyre from New Kids on the Block.

Moreover, the Grand Illuminations event in the heart of L.A. offers a spectacle with oversized LED art installations and captivating light displays. These visual wonders will create a festive atmosphere throughout the month.

Food enthusiasts can delight in the annual “101 Best Restaurants” reveal party at the Hollywood Palladium, where guests can sample dishes from top restaurants while celebrating the launch of the guide.

For a family-friendly experience, the Los Angeles Zoo invites visitors to indulge in the “Animals Aglow” holiday tradition featuring illuminated animals and dazzling decorations, running until January.

Over in Riverside, the National Mission Inn shines brightly with millions of lights during its Festival of Lights, attracting thousands each year with its stunning displays.

With so many vibrant events and activities, Los Angeles is the place to be this December, whether you’re seeking culinary adventures, artistic expression, or just a dash of holiday magic.