SEATTLE, Wash. — Summer in Seattle is a great time to enjoy outdoor activities without spending a lot of money. From beautiful parks to exciting tide pooling experiences, there are plenty of ways to make the most of the season.

Low tides at Puget Sound beaches make it an ideal time for tide pooling. Explore spots like Golden Gardens, Discovery Park, and Carkeek Park to catch glimpses of sea life. When planning your visit, remember to go during a negative low tide and keep the environment protected by not moving any creatures you encounter.

The Seattle Water Taxi connects downtown to West Seattle in just 10-15 minutes and offers a stunning view of the skyline. Visitors can enjoy tasty treats at Marination Ma Kai after crossing the water.

Also popular are beach bonfires at Golden Gardens or Alki Beach. Gather friends for a potluck BBQ to enjoy delicious food and make memories as the sun sets.

Seattle’s summer nights are best enjoyed with a scoop of ice cream from local shops or with lunch al fresco at parks like South Lake Union. The environment creates the perfect backdrop for relaxing moments and good food.

Fans of sports can catch the Seahawks training camp at Renton until August 12, where tickets are priced at $15. Attendees can see practices and have memorabilia signed as the team prepares for its 50th season.

Taking a ferry to Bainbridge Island is another low-cost option for stunning views and walking adventures. Visitors can grab new books, enjoy local lunch spots, and sample treats before heading back to Seattle.

Outdoor kayaking is also available at the University of Washington’s Waterfront Activities Center, open from spring through fall. Rent a canoe or kayak and enjoy paddling around while watching local wildlife.

Run community events like the Lake Union 10K on August 10 or the Emerald City 5K later in the month are perfect for those looking to stay active. Local running stores often host meet-ups to build community among runners.

Visit landmark attractions like the Hiram Chittenden Locks and the Olympic Sculpture Park, which features impressive art and peaceful walking paths. Both locations are free to the public, making them excellent choices for budget-friendly entertainment.

Movies at the Mural is another summer highlight, featuring free outdoor films at Seattle Center on Fridays, starting at dusk. It’s a great way to gather with family and friends while enjoying classic films.

This summer, Seattle is packed with affordable activities, so get out there and explore everything this vibrant city has to offer.