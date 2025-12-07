Entertainment
Exploring Dark Superhero Themes in ‘Brightburn’ and ‘Hollow Man’
New films like “Brightburn” and “Hollow Man” tackle dark themes in superhero and science fiction narratives. Both movies rewrite conventional expectations, exploring the darker sides of their respective genres.
In “Brightburn,” directed by David Yarovesky, the story reimagines Superman’s origin with a sinister twist. Released in 2019, the film was produced on a $6 million budget and combines elements of family drama, thriller, and horror. The narrative follows Brandon Breyer, played by Jackson A. Dunn, who discovers his superhuman powers on his 12th birthday.
Brandon’s abilities lead him down a path of violence, beginning with an incident involving a classmate that escalates into a chaotic rampage. The film oscillates between family dynamics and graphic horror, but its inconsistent tone often detracts from the viewing experience. Critics noted that the failure to fully develop Brandon’s motives left audiences perplexed. For instance, Elizabeth Banks, who plays his mother, struggles with the emotional weight of raising an alien child, further complicating the plot.
Similarly, “Hollow Man,” released in 2000, dives into the consequences of scientific ambition through the story of Dr. Sebastian Caine, portrayed by Kevin Bacon. Caine’s obsession leads him to become the first human test subject for his invisibility experiments, following successful animal trials.
However, as Sebastian becomes invisible, his sanity deteriorates and he transforms into a predatory figure. His misguided quest for freedom becomes a nightmarish journey for his colleagues as he terrorizes them, abandoning all ethical considerations in his madness. Critics argue that the film shifts from a thriller to a slasher without adequate development, detracting from its initial premise.
Despite their flaws, both films showcase innovative visuals. “Brightburn” presents striking imagery alongside a chilling narrative, while “Hollow Man” features groundbreaking special effects for its time. Viewers interested in darker takes on classic superhero stories can stream these films on various platforms.
