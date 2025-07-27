PARIS, France – After weeks of chaos, settling into life in Paris has become enjoyable for many. Weekly routines are being established, including the popular Tuesday dinners at a local restaurant that offers one-euro tacos just five minutes from home.

The bustling activity of Paris has started to feel familiar. A favorite part of the week includes visiting a nearby movie theater, providing a comforting escape on humid days when friends are unavailable. Although cultural differences make sitting at a café or asking for a check a little daunting, the theater offers a sense of routine. Enjoying films in French also turns each movie night into a valuable experience, helping newcomers brush up on their language skills.

“I get by for the most part,” said one expatriate, who enjoys scribbling down new words as they watch. Despite the challenges of navigating French films without subtitles, the endeavor has proven rewarding.

While Paris is often associated with world-famous tourist attractions, like the Louvre, many find the quieter gems of the city more appealing. La Felicità, an old train station converted into a vibrant food hall, has quickly become a favorite hangout spot for locals and friends alike. The food hall includes fun activities such as weekly bingo nights and fosters a sense of community.

The trendy Marais neighborhood has also emerged as a personal favorite, with its charming thrift stores and cool cafes elevating solo excursions. “I will never be as cool as anyone here,” one visitor remarked, highlighting the youthfulness and creativity evident in the area.

Recently, a long weekend for the French national holiday of Ascension Day offered the perfect opportunity to explore neighboring cities. A quick trip to Amsterdam revealed contrasts to Paris. Despite initial concerns about the infamous stereotypes surrounding Amsterdam, visitors have reported discovering a clean, safe, and visually appealing city filled with narrow buildings and romantic canals.

One particular highlight was the Begijnhof, a serene courtyard offering an escape from the busy city. “It feels like you left Amsterdam entirely,” described a traveler, reflecting on the sense of peace found there.

Next, a visit to Brussels uncovered a different vibe, focused more on industry than liveliness. Despite the excitement of visiting a French-speaking city, some adventures led to exhaustion. “Maybe I just did all the wrong things,” said one traveler, realizing the importance of slowing down during these explorations.

Back in Paris, the excitement was palpable after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the Champions League, marking a momentous event compared to the American Super Bowl. Streets were filled with celebrating fans, but some didn’t participate, opting instead for safety during the chaos.

“Even in our quiet residential area, it was intense,” one resident shared, admitting that while their neighbors celebrated, it was wise to stay in.

The return home after a late-night bus trip brought a sense of comfort, with familiarity returning to daily routines. Regaining access to local haunts and simply enjoying leisurely meals evokes a sense of belonging. Local pastry shops remain a lingering challenge, with many newcomers still navigating their complex offerings. However, the thrill of living in Paris continues to entice them.