Entertainment
Exploring Morgan Freeman and Tom Hanks’ Dark Roles
London, UK — Tom Hanks and Morgan Freeman have spent decades playing beloved characters on screen, often embodying the essence of goodness and reliability. However, both actors have explored darker roles in their careers, with Freeman surprisingly taking on villainous characters more frequently.
Freeman’s initial break into darker territory was in the 1987 film “Street Smart,” where he portrayed a ruthless pimp. This marked his best villainous performance, though he later attempted to embrace the dark side in roles such as an aging hitman in “Nurse Betty” and a leader in “Wanted.” However, many of his villainous projects, especially those like “Dreamcatcher” in 2003, did not resonate well with audiences.
In “Dreamcatcher,” Freeman played Colonel Abraham Curtis, but the film is often remembered for its bizarre plot rather than strong performances. “He’s gotten very messianic about a mission he’s been entrusted with,” Freeman said of his character, trying to highlight the fun in the movie despite its disappointments.
In contrast, Hanks started taking on darker roles later in his career. His debut as a villain came in 2002’s “Road to Perdition,” where he played mob hitman Michael Sullivan. The film shocked audiences as Hanks exhibited a raw, intense side that contrasted starkly with his previous work.
Freeman admired Hanks’ performance in “Road to Perdition.” “He was just brilliant,” Freeman remarked, sharing his missed opportunity with envy, “When a script like that comes along, there’s no question you want to do it.” Hanks’ portrayal has left a lasting impression and opened the door for further complex roles in his own career.
