Exploring New Films and Classics Launching on Streaming Platforms

As various streaming services expand their offerings, audiences are treated to a selection of new films and classic cinema. Notably, Yorgos Lanthimos‘s latest anthology comedy presents a unique blend of surrealism and wit. With performances from actors Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and Willem Dafoe, the film comprises three distinct stories featuring the same cast in contrasting roles. The first segment revolves around a man whose life is commandeered by his boss, while the middle narrative explores a police officer dealing with the return of his presumed dead wife. The final story introduces themes of a cult seeking to reanimate the deceased.

This film recently debuted on Disney+, inviting fans of the genre to immerse themselves in its delightfully odd storytelling.

Additionally, the classic 1980 sci-fi film ‘Flash Gordon‘ returns to the spotlight. Directed by Mike Hodges, this film features Sam J. Jones as an American football player battling the alien emperor Ming the Merciless, portrayed by the renowned Max von Sydow. The film’s outlandish elements are amplified by the presence of Brian Blessed and a dynamic soundtrack that resonates with audiences even today. Viewers can catch this nostalgic flick on ITV4 on August 31st.

In another classic, a narrative set in postwar London unfolds where a bomb reveals an ancient charter granting land to the Duchy of Burgundy. This leads residents to declare independence, resulting in chaos due to a lack of governance. Stanley Holloway stars in this depiction of British community spirit, airing on BBC Two on the same date.

Korean cinema is also showcased with ‘The Swordsman,’ featuring Jang Hyuk as a former royal bodyguard facing a formidable new threat while trying to protect his daughter. The film draws viewers into a vibrant world of expertly choreographed swordplay, streaming on Film4 at 1:15 am on August 31st.

On Netflix, audiences can look forward to a gripping documentary that recounts the near-disastrous 1970 Nasa moon mission through the lens of real footage. Lead astronaut Jim Lovell’s narrative, alongside his fellow crew members and mission control, delivers high tension as they confront an explosion 200,000 miles from Earth.

Film enthusiasts may also be interested in Peter Wollen’s unique 1970 feature showcasing Tilda Swinton as a robot peace envoy exploring the complexities of being human, highlighting poignant themes of existence. This engaging drama airs on Sky Cinema Greats on September 6th.

Finally, the 1987 sci-fi film ‘RoboCop’ makes a return, heralded as a sharp satire on societal commercialization. Following the story of a police officer resurrected as a cyborg in dystopian Detroit, the film marries action with critical commentary, available on Sky Cinema Greats.