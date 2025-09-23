News
Explosion Damages Food Carts in Southeast Portland, No Injuries Reported
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — An explosion at a popular food cart pod in southeast Portland early Tuesday morning left significant damage but no injuries reported. Crews from Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the Springwater Cart Park on SE 82nd Avenue around 4:40 a.m.
The explosion affected eight food carts and two permanent structures within the pod, known for its diverse selection of cuisines. Witnesses reported hearing a loud boom that echoed through the area, with large parts of a cart blown across the pod.
According to Portland Fire, the preliminary investigation indicates the explosion was likely caused by an accidental propane tank explosion. Fire officials confirmed that they are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
No injuries occurred during the explosion, which is a relief to the local community that frequents the food cart location. Local residents and business owners expressed their shock at the event, noting the busy atmosphere of the food pod.
This story is still developing, and updates will be shared as the investigation continues.
