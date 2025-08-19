Explosion Destroys Building in Wilmington During Renovations

WILMINGTON, N.C. — An explosion destroyed most of a building Tuesday morning on New Centre Drive.

The blast occurred just after 11 a.m., sending smoke billowing into the sky and a loud boom audible across the area. Emergency responders arrived quickly to assess the damage and ensure safety.

The building was undergoing renovations to become the new location for Eastern Carolina Veterinary Referral, a veterinary clinic serving the region. No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown, and officials are investigating what led to the devastating event. As the investigation unfolds, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story, and residents are advised to stay clear of the area.