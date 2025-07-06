News
Explosion Injures Multiple People, Evacuations Ordered in Herriman
HERRIMAN, Utah — An evacuation was ordered Saturday evening after a fire and explosion injured multiple people in Herriman. Details about the victims’ conditions have not been confirmed.
The Herriman Police Department urged residents in the area around 13400 South and 5100 West to evacuate until further notice due to a gas leak. The road at 13400 South is closed in both directions as emergency crews respond to the scene.
The explosion reportedly led to a gas leak, prompting evacuations within a one-mile radius of the affected area. Authorities are working to secure the location and assess the situation.
A FOX 13 News photographer is heading to the media staging area for further updates. Residents are encouraged to stay tuned to FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest developments on this breaking story.
