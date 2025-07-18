News
Explosion at LASD Facility in Monterey Park Leaves Three Dead
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Authorities are investigating an explosion that occurred early Friday morning at a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) facility in Monterey Park, resulting in the deaths of at least three individuals.
The incident was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the sheriff’s special enforcement unit and bomb squad compound. Eyewitness footage from AIR7 showed what appeared to be an explosion near a law enforcement vehicle.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene to assess the situation. As of now, it remains unclear if there are additional injuries or details surrounding the explosion.
Officials have not yet released information regarding the identities of the victims or the cause of the explosion. This incident has raised concerns and prompts a thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities.
The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge as authorities continue their work. This developing story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.
