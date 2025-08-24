Explosion at Louisiana Plant Prompts Evacuation Order

ROSELAND, La. — A mandatory evacuation order remains in effect within a one-mile radius of Smitty’s Supply following an explosion at the lubricant manufacturing plant on Friday, August 22, 2025. Local officials confirmed that the explosion occurred shortly before 1 p.m. and resulted in a significant fire that continues to burn.

As of Saturday, 42 individuals are sheltered after approximately 800 residents were affected by the explosion, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Gerald Sticker. Crews are working tirelessly to contain the fire, which was reported to be 90% contained by Saturday evening, per updates from the Louisiana State Police.

“Response crews have worked diligently throughout the day and will continue operations through the night to strengthen containment and support recovery efforts,” a statement from the police read.

While most residents evacuated, some chose to remain within the one-mile zone, leading deputies to maintain a perimeter around the area. Residents are warned to avoid direct contact with soot from the fire, which may contain hazardous materials, including combustibles and hydrocarbon chemicals. Louisiana State Police Sgt. William Huggins encouraged residents to stay inside, wash their hands frequently, and refrain from touching their face.

Officials are aware of debris that has reached the Tangipahoa River and will conduct water sampling for environmental impact analysis. Huggins stated that recent air quality readings have shown “below an actionable threshold” for pollutants.

Overnight, small explosions were noted, consistent with previous activity since the fire began. The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation, as stated by Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, who also noted the fortunate lack of injuries.

Smitty’s Supply employs about 400 people, and the plant manufactures and distributes various lubricants. Highway 51 at Highway 10 has been closed due to the incident.

“We are monitoring this situation closely. Please follow the guidance of your local officials,” said Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, reassuring the community of their safety.