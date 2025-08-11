News
Explosion at U.S. Steel Plant Leaves People Trapped in Clairton, PA
CLAIRTON, Pa. — An explosion occurred Monday morning at a U.S. Steel coking plant near Pittsburgh, injuring dozens and trapping people under rubble, officials reported.
The incident took place at the Clairton Coke Works, with emergency workers on the scene attempting rescues. Abigail Gardner, director of communications for Allegheny County, stated that as of now, there are no confirmed fatalities.
The Allegheny County Emergency Services reported that a fire ignited at the facility around 10:51 a.m. and confirmed that five individuals have been transported for medical attention. However, details regarding their conditions remain unclear.
The Clairton plant, located along the bank of the Monongahela River about 20 miles south of Pittsburgh, is recognized as the largest coking operation in North America. The plant employs several thousand workers and operates 10 coke oven batteries, producing around 4.3 million tons of coke annually.
The facility has faced scrutiny over pollution issues in recent years. In 2019, U.S. Steel settled a 2017 lawsuit for $8.5 million, agreeing to invest $6.5 million to reduce soot emissions and unpleasant odors from the coke-making operations.
Governor Josh Shapiro shared a message on social media, stating, “My Administration is in touch with local officials in Clairton as they respond to the explosion.” He emphasized that the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and state police have communicated with first responders to offer assistance.
Onlookers reported hearing an audible “boom” during the explosion, with one construction worker describing the blast as feeling “like thunder.” This incident follows previous safety concerns at the facility, including a fire in December 2018 that damaged pollution control systems.
Authorities are asking local residents to heed directions from emergency services as the situation remains dynamic. The community is urged to keep the affected individuals and families in their thoughts during this difficult time.
