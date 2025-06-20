Extreme Heat Alert Restricts Trails in South Mountain Park

PHOENIX, Arizona — The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat alert through Friday, June 20. With this alert, certain trails in South Mountain Park will be restricted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On days when the National Weather Service issues an Extreme Heat Alert, three trails in South Mountain Park will remain off-limits during these hours. The affected trails total about 7 miles, while over 160 kilometers of other trails in the park will still be available for hikers.

Park officials urge visitors to stay updated on local news and weather conditions as temperatures soar. Hikers are encouraged to take precautions and stay hydrated while enjoying the outdoor spaces during the summer months.

As the weather heats up, ensure you check for updates regularly to avoid any inconvenience.