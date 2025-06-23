Extreme Heat Causes Power Outages Across New York City

NEW YORK CITY — An extreme heat wave has caused widespread power outages in Queens and Staten Island, affecting thousands of residents on Monday, June 23, 2025, according to Con Edison.

As of 4:30 p.m., nearly 12,100 customers were without power, with approximately 3,200 in Queens and nearly 7,000 on Staten Island. Power restoration is expected around 9 p.m. in Queens and about 5:30 p.m. on Staten Island.

Con Edison had implemented an 8% voltage reduction in parts of southeast Queens earlier in the day to aid repairs and expanded that measure to Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, where around 700 customers were also affected.

To help manage the strain on the electrical grid, Con Edison is urging residents to conserve energy, especially in neighborhoods including New Brighton, St. George, and Tompkinsville on Staten Island, as well as parts of Brooklyn. They recommend limiting the use of energy-intensive appliances and adjusting air conditioning settings.

An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for the city, with temperatures projected to peak near 100 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday and Tuesday. Combined with humidity, the heat index could reach up to 110 degrees.

In response to the heat, the city has opened cooling centers across all five boroughs to provide relief. Con Edison is also distributing dry ice at the Queens County Farm Museum to assist those affected by the outages. This will continue until supplies run out.

Marissa N., a spokesperson for Con Edison, remarked, ‘We understand the challenges residents are facing and are working tirelessly to restore power as swiftly and safely as possible.’

The National Weather Service states that extreme heat can pose severe health risks, especially to vulnerable populations. Officials stress the importance of staying hydrated and limiting outdoor activities during peak heat hours.