Extreme Heat Grips U.S. as Temperatures Soar to Dangerous Levels

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect across the United States this week, affecting nearly 160 million people across more than 25 states. The dangerous heat has produced life-threatening conditions for those lacking access to cooling and hydration.

This week’s extreme temperatures have caused serious disruptions. In New York City, two subway lines were shut down on Tuesday morning due to a power outage, coinciding with the hottest day of the year so far. Commuters faced near-triple-digit heat indices amid a massive heat dome impacting the eastern half of the country.

Demetrius Crichlow, president of MTA New York City Transit, acknowledged the operational challenges posed by extreme heat. “The extreme temperatures can put stress on the system,” he stated. The outages disrupted services for trains used by approximately 3.4 million passengers daily. By Tuesday afternoon, all trains were back in service, but delays continued.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, residents sought refuge from the heat at local splash pads. Major metropolitan areas, including Boston, faced record-high temperatures, with Boston hitting 99 degrees. An Extreme Heat Warning is also in effect for regions across the Northeast and Southeast coasts.

Record-high temperatures were experienced across several locations in Florida as well. On Sunday, Orlando recorded its all-time high of 100 degrees, surpassing records set since 1890. FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell spoke to residents in West Palm Beach who ventured out early to avoid the harsh midday heat.

In South Carolina, heat advisories remain active through Tuesday evening. Values on the heat index are expected to reach up to 113 degrees this week, and residents are advised to take necessary precautions. A heat advisory also covers parts of southeast Georgia as excessive heat persists.

There is hope on the horizon for many regions. A cold front is expected to bring much-needed relief later this week, allowing temperatures to drop by up to 20 degrees in the Northeast. Rain is also anticipated, further easing the extreme conditions.