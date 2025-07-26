Extreme Heat Hits Knoxville, New Manufacturing Hub Set to Open

Knoxville, Tennessee — A late-July heat wave is about to make temperatures in Knoxville even worse, according to the National Weather Service. This “heat dome” is expected to raise temperatures by 5-15 degrees above average, pushing highs into the upper 90s and nearing 100 degrees for several days.

The forecast warns of heat indexes exceeding 110 degrees, prompting heat advisories throughout East Tennessee. The heat risk extends through July 31, with the greatest threat across the Tennessee Valley. NWS meteorologist Jeremy Buckles stated, “Based on the current forecast, HeatRisk is increasing to major and major/extreme for portions of the area this weekend and into next week.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration provides a tool indicating the potential health impacts of heat, and while 90-degree days are common in summer, temperatures above 100 degrees are rare. The last recorded 100-degree day in Knoxville was July 1, 2012.

Despite high temperatures, climate experts predict Knoxville summers could become even hotter. Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon commented, “Summertime temperatures have been climbing over the past several decades… this trend is expected to continue according to climate models.”

Additionally, a technology startup, TreisD Corporation, is preparing to launch a new manufacturing hub in Knoxville. The company is set to occupy a 20,000-square-foot facility in Eastbridge Business Park to develop products using polymer plastics. TreisD specializes in transforming two-dimensional images into three-dimensional ones visible to the naked eye, adding complex security features that are difficult to replicate.

Ceo John Brandon stated that Knoxville was chosen for its welcoming environment and support from local organizations including the Knoxville Chamber and the University of Tennessee. He expressed excitement about the partnership and the potential for job growth, predicting the creation of around 50 jobs in the next two years, with plans for total employment to reach 100 if successful.

Brandon described Nashville and Memphis as generally hotter than Knoxville, but noted the city’s altitude allows for slightly cooler temperatures. He emphasized Knoxville’s ideal conditions for startups, highlighting the intellectual talent and pro-business atmosphere. As the new TreisD facility aims to become operational by late 2025, Brandon believes it contributes to Knoxville’s bright future as a tech hub.

For information about heat safety, local residents are encouraged to stay hydrated and prepared for the sweltering temperatures ahead.