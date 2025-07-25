Extreme Heat Hits New England Ahead of Cold Front

BOSTON, Mass. — A heat dome is set to bring peak temperatures and high humidity to New England on Friday, with heat advisories issued for Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and parts of Southern New Hampshire and Maine until 8 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 96 degrees, accompanied by dew points in the 70s, resulting in heat index values exceeding 100 degrees.

If you’re spending time outdoors on Friday, officials warn the public to take precautions such as staying hydrated, seeking shade, and wearing comfortable clothing. Strong storms are expected to move in during the afternoon and evening, bringing heavy downpours and gusty winds.

The National Weather Service warns of potential hazards including damaging winds, localized flooding, small hail, and frequent lightning as the cold front approaches from the southwest. Scattered storms are forecasted between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday.

After the front passes, temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday, providing a much-needed relief from the heat. Meteorologist Kyle Pederson from the National Weather Service stated, “Monday and Tuesday will be among the best weather days in New England this year.”

Into the latter half of next week, warm temperatures may return, likely rising to or exceeding 90 degrees by Friday.

As the storms develop, local areas may receive heavy rain, leading to possible flooding. The public is urged to monitor weather forecasts closely and act accordingly.