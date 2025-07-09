Extreme Heat Warning Issued as Arizona Temperatures Soar

PHOENIX, Arizona — An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect across Arizona starting today at 10 a.m. The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 113 degrees in the Valley, which is six degrees above normal for this time of year.

This heat is attributed to a strong ridge of high pressure building over the region. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 117 degrees on Wednesday, potentially tying the record for the hottest day of the summer. The previous record of 116 degrees was set in 2024.

Weather officials have declared Wednesday and Thursday as First Alert Weather Days, with the Extreme Heat Warning set to last until 8 p.m. on Thursday. High temperatures are projected to remain near 110 to 111 degrees through the weekend.

In Tucson, temperatures could rise to 108 degrees on Tuesday and hit record-breaking levels by Wednesday. Residents in Pima, southeast Pinal, and Graham counties are advised to prepare for extreme conditions.

The National Weather Service indicates that while there may be isolated thunderstorms, the chance of rain is low, with only a 10% probability expected through the week.

As the week progresses, temperatures in the Valley will continue to climb, with no significant storm systems expected to bring relief. Forecasters will monitor conditions closely, particularly for any changes regarding monsoon moisture later in the week.