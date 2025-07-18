Extreme Heat Warning Issued as Major Heatwave Approaches

TOPEKA, Kansas — The National Weather Service has issued a heat-related advisory for several counties as a major heatwave approaches this Saturday.

The extreme heat warning affects Lyon, Coffey, Morris, Osage, and Wabaunsee counties. It will be in effect from noon on Saturday until 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to soar near 100 degrees during Saturday and Sunday, reaching or exceeding 100 degrees from Tuesday to Thursday. The heat index may exceed 107 degrees during this period, increasing risks for heat-related illnesses.

Residents are advised to take precautions to protect themselves from the extreme heat. The National Weather Service recommends staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and wearing light, loose-fitting clothing. Additionally, it is important to adjust work schedules. People are encouraged to schedule strenuous activities for the morning or evening and to take frequent breaks in air conditioning or shaded areas.

With the forecast showing such high temperatures, community leaders stress the importance of being proactive in staying safe. “We want everyone to be aware and take measures to keep themselves cool and healthy,” said a local health official.

As the heatwave draws near, residents are urged to stay informed and heed any further updates regarding weather advisories.