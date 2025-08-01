Extreme Heat Warning Issued for Phoenix as Temperatures Soar This Weekend

PHOENIX, Arizona — An extreme heat warning has been issued for Phoenix as temperatures are expected to soar this weekend, peaking at a forecasted high of 114 degrees on Saturday. This could break the previous record of 113 degrees set in 2011. The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared First Alert Weather Days for both Friday and Saturday.

The heat wave is a result of a high pressure system that has settled over the region, bringing dry conditions and limiting the chances for thunderstorms, even in mountainous areas. Temperatures in the Valley are projected to reach 113 degrees on Friday, with highs 6-10 degrees above normal persisting through the upcoming week.

“This unusual upper-level ridge of high pressure is preventing moisture from flowing into Arizona, which is critical for storm development,” said a meteorologist from the NWS. “As such, we are experiencing extreme heat that poses risks to everyone.”

The warning highlights the risk of heat-related issues, especially for those exposed to high temperatures without adequate access to shade or hydration. With low temperatures in the Valley expected to stay in the lower 80s, residents are urged to stay informed and take precautions.

By mid-week next week, the high pressure is expected to shift east, allowing for a slight cooling trend. However, long-range forecasts suggest that the extreme heat could return, potentially repeating the pattern seen this weekend.

Fire danger remains high in northern parts of Arizona as the dry conditions persist. With the monsoon season currently disappointing, weather updates will be essential to monitor any changes in conditions.