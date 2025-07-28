Extreme Heat Warnings Issued as Temperatures Soar in Southeast
ATLANTA, Ga. — A scorching heat wave is expected to build across the Southeast this week, with temperatures potentially breaking records. FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes reported that highs are set to reach the mid-90s by Sunday and climb even higher by Monday.
Severe heat warnings are in effect, predicting that some areas in metro Atlanta and North Georgia could flirt with 100 degrees. Overnight lows are expected to remain in the 70s, providing little respite for residents. The National Weather Service issued its first Extreme Heat Warning of the year, with Putnam County potentially hitting 111 degrees.
“By the time we get into your Thursday afternoon, we’ll see high temperatures pressing 90 again,” commented FOX 5 Chief Meteorologist David Chandley. He acknowledged concerns surrounding the heat wave, noting that the intense conditions are anticipated to persist through at least Thursday.
In Atlanta, high temperatures are forecasted to rise to 99 degrees on Monday. Nearby cities also brace for the heat, with Rome expecting 98 degrees, and LaGrange climbing to the mid-90s. Further south, Eatonton could see temperatures of 102 degrees, with the heat index surpassing 100 by Thursday.
As this unprecedented heat settles in, officials urge the public to prioritize safety. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during peak hours, and check on vulnerable neighbors. Many communities are opening cooling centers to provide relief from the extreme conditions.
The FOX 5 Storm Team and the National Weather Service provided updated forecasts to inform the public about these dangerous conditions. The extreme heat is expected to affect daily life, prompting local authorities to implement safety measures.
