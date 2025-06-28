News
Extreme Heat Wave Hits East Coast, Breaks Records Across Multiple Cities
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A dangerous heat wave reached its peak on Tuesday, bringing record-breaking temperatures to major East Coast cities and placing millions of Americans at risk. The National Weather Service reported that nearly 160 million people experienced heat alerts as temperatures soared.
In St. Louis, Missouri, a 55-year-old woman died after enduring extreme heat without access to water or air conditioning for three days, according to police. Officials described the conditions as severely hazardous, with heat indices frequently exceeding 100 degrees across the region.
Tuesday was marked as the hottest day in over a decade for many locations. Boston recorded a sweltering 102 degrees, breaking the city’s previous June high. Philadelphia also hit 101 degrees, its first 100-degree reading since 2012, with temperatures exceeding Monday’s record of 99 degrees.
In further records, Providence, Rhode Island, reached 100 degrees, while Newark, New Jersey, tied its June high at 103 degrees. New York City nearly reached the 100-degree mark, with Central Park recording a temperature of 99 degrees. Airports in Queens reported even higher readings, with John F. Kennedy International Airport hitting 102 degrees.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul urged residents to conserve energy during this heat wave, advising setting air conditioning units to 76 degrees and minimizing unnecessary appliance usage. She emphasized the importance of safety, especially for seniors and those with health conditions.
Washington, D.C. recorded 99 degrees, nearing its first 100-degree day of the year, with rail temperatures in the Metro system reaching 135 degrees, prompting slower train speeds.
As the week progresses, some relief is expected. While Wednesday will remain hot, cooler conditions will follow, with temperatures dropping into the 70s and 80s by the end of the week. However, warmer than average temperatures are anticipated to return for the following week.
This heat wave is predicted to be only the beginning, with forecasts indicating a hotter summer across the Lower 48 states.
