Extreme Heat Wave Hits Eastern US, Record Temperatures Expected

Washington, D.C. — An intense heat wave is sweeping across the eastern United States, bringing dangerously high temperatures that could break more than 250 daily records throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

As temperatures soar, an estimated 150 million people are under heat alerts, experiencing conditions that feel more like the hottest days of July. The NWS has warned that temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal in many areas, with extreme heat advisories set to last until at least Thursday.

“Heat-related illnesses rise significantly during extreme heat events,” the NWS noted, specifically highlighting the risks to children, the elderly, and those with preexisting health conditions. The agency emphasized that those without effective cooling or hydration may face life-threatening conditions.

The extraordinary heat has already led to serious incidents. Over the weekend, several individuals, including a Major League Baseball player and officials, suffered heat-related illnesses at a game in Chicago where temperatures reached 35°C (95°F) but felt like 40°C (104°F) due to high humidity.

Heat continues to be recognized as one of the deadliest forms of extreme weather in the U.S., with climate change contributing to longer and more frequent heat waves. Nighttime temperatures are increasing at a faster rate than daytime maxima, complicating recovery from heat stress.

Infrastructure is also impacted by the extreme heat. In the Midwest, highways have buckled under the pressure of drastic temperature increases. Authorities reported closures in suburban Milwaukee and Green Bay due to damaged roadways, with similar issues occurring in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The heat is poised to reach its peak on Monday and Tuesday. New York City is expected to break daily temperature records, reaching near or above 35°C (95°F), with forecasts indicating a high of 38°C (100°F) on Tuesday, a temperature not seen in June since 1966.

Adjacent cities along the I-95 corridor will also feel the impact. Philadelphia is predicted to hover around 38°C (100°F) while Boston may record its hottest June day with expected highs near 39°C (102°F).

Washington, D.C., anticipates three consecutive days nearing 40°C (104°F), while Burlington, Vermont, could see temperatures soaring to near 35°C (95°F), an unusual heat occurrence for the region.

Gradual cooling is forecasted to begin on Wednesday, particularly in the Midwest and New England, yet many areas may return to more typical June values only by Thursday. This early season heat wave is likely just a preview of conditions to follow, with summer predictions indicating warmer than average temperatures nationwide.