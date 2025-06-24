Extreme Heat Wave Hits Tri-State Area, Breaks Temperature Records

NEW YORK, NY — An extreme heat wave has settled over the Tri-State area, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels. Starting Monday, June 24, 2025, forecasters predict highs above 90 degrees, peaking at 100 degrees on Tuesday. Many locations are forecasted to break longstanding temperature records.

The heat is exacerbated by high humidity levels; the National Weather Service warns that humidity will make it feel like 105 degrees or greater in some areas. The heat index measures how the temperature feels when combined with humidity, and officials urge residents to limit their time outdoors.

Tuesday’s forecast shows temperatures reaching around 97 degrees in Central Park, breaking a record set in 1888. Newark, New Jersey, could hit 100 degrees, surpassing its previous record of 97 set in 1966. Islip, New York, also expects a record high of 97 degrees, marking the hottest June day ever recorded there.

Officials recommend staying indoors, keeping hydrated, and avoiding strenuous activities. The extreme heat is the deadliest weather-related hazard in the U.S. According to the National Weather Service, it is crucial to watch for symptoms of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

This wave of heat is particularly dangerous due to its intensity and duration, especially as it arrives earlier in the season than normal. Nighttime lows are also unusually warm, remaining in the 80s. Wednesday is expected to offer some relief as a shift in weather patterns moves the heat dome offshore, paving the way for cooler temperatures.

Con Edison, the primary electricity provider in New York City, has urged residents to conserve energy amid struggling power grids. They recommend not using multiple air conditioning units at once and to avoid unnecessary electricity consumption to prevent blackouts.

City officials have planned for the heat wave’s impact on public events, including the primary election on Tuesday, advising residents to vote early in the day or later in the evening to avoid peak heat times. State governors have activated emergency protocols, opening cooling centers to help vulnerable populations cope with the increasing temperatures.

As the region braces for several days of extreme heat, officials remain vigilant to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents.